Ciattarelli pens letter to Murphy calling for an additional pre-VBM debate

Jack Ciattarelli wants to debate Phil Murphy before the state’s vote-by-mail ballots reach voters.

While the first of two ELEC-sanctioned debates between the fall opponents is scheduled for September 28th, it’s anticipated that mail-in ballots will hit mailboxes about ten days earlier. In a letter sent to the Governor via his campaign on Tuesday morning, Ciattarelli proposed a third debate weeks earlier before New Jerseyans begin casting ballots.

–

“Let’s add at least one debate as soon as you get back from your vacation,” pitched Ciattarelli. “By that point, voting in this election will be less than 30 days away. Logistics should not stand in the way of this important tradition for democracy, as several organizations, including the League of Women Voters, have already expressed interest in hosting debates between us. I’ll even rent the space and meet you in townhalls across the state like Lincoln-Douglass.”

28.6% of all participants in June’s primary – well over 200,000 voters – cast mail-in ballots.

New Jersey will also attempt its first ever in-person early voting program beginning in late October.



Here’s the letter: