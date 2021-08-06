Déjà vu! Murphy caves to the NJEA (again), this time ordering universal K-12 masking

Here we go again, folks, and I told you it’d go down like this! Never doubt me.

Last August, Phil Murphy chickened out and permitted our state’s school districts to stick to remote learning at the 11th hour when the NJEA demanded it of him. The plan was mandatory in-person until the NJEA objected publicly.

–

This August, despite NO EVIDENCE of a significant COVID-19 risk for children, news broke Thursday evening that Phil Murphy would bow to union pressure and compel mandatory K-12 masking at all New Jersey public schools.

Both NJ.com and The Asbury Park Press said Murphy will explain himself at a 1:15 p.m. Friday presser.

Whatever he tells you is bullshit, Save Jerseyans.

This is the prioritization of politics over parents.

Special interests over kids’ interests.

Reelection over science. If it wasn’t? The discussion would mandatory vaccines for teachers. It’s not because the union is a political player while your children can’t vote.

You locked down last year. You watched your favorite local small businesses suffer and die. You skipped holidays with loved ones. You postponed major life events. In many cases, you ultimately got the vaccine conditioned upon the promise of a “return to normal.” You did what you were asked to do. And what do you have to show for it?

–