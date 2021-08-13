DeSantis’s anti-mask policy gets blamed for the deaths of teachers who… weren’t vaccinated?

The Legacy/Mainstream/Fake Media’s campaign to destroy Ron DeSantis before he even gets to the 2024 starting line is relentless, Save Jerseyans. Kids are back to school in the Sunshine State. The latest line of attack: blaming Florida’s governor for four Broward County teachers who reportedly died from COVID-19. They want you to believe the teachers are dead because Governor DeSantis is moving to penalize school districts enforcing mask mandates.

“Florida education commissioner threatens sanctions against county school board if it defies the state’s anti-masking law, even as cases surge,” the UK Guardian screamed on Friday.

–

“The teachers, ironically, all dying around the same time Broward County’s School Board voted to defy Gov. DeSantis’ order to drop the mask mandate. Despite the dangers, the governor is sticking to his guns,” is the way CBS Miami spun it.

Google it. Every outlet takes the exact same approach!

Lazy, partisan, activist hacks. All of them.

But if you scroll down and dig into stories, almost every one of them also mentions that… are you ready for it?… at least 3 of the 4 teachers were unvaccinated. Details are sketchy as to whether the fourth was or not. We’ll see.

DeSantis, for his part, has been a prolific and early proponent of vaccinations. He was on television promoting vaccinations, appearing at vaccinations, and achieving an excellent elderly vaccination rate that has kept Florida’s overall death rate well below New Jersey, New York, and most of the populous blue states. The Media loves to remind us that the vaccine is 99%+ effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

For the Media to blame these deaths on DeSantis’s completely logical school mask prohibition says more about their lack of credibility than his.

–