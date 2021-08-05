SUNDAY: Diane Allen joins ‘The Matt Rooney Show’ on 1210 WPHT

Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney returns to 1210 WPHT this Sunday (August 8th) as host of ‘The Matt Rooney Show,’ a high-charged two-hour deep-dive into the week’s major national and regional stories that impact your life and influence our nation’s future.

This week’s special guest is retired state senator and long-time Philly TV news personality Diane Allen; Senator Allen was named Jack Ciattarelli’s lieutenant governor running mate earlier this week, so she’ll join us to discuss the Republican campaign and her take on the Murphy Administration’s record.

Click here to listen live from 8-10 p.m. EST.

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210.

