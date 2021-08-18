Trump criticizes Biden for evacuating Afghan nationals before U.S. citizens

Donald Trump has been even more vocal than usual following the Biden Administration’s surrender in Afghanistan; on Wednesday, the former president sent a single-line e-mail blast to the media (his preferred form of communication since being suspended from Facebook and Twitter).

“This plane should have been full of Americans,” wrote Trump. “America First!”

Trump shared a screenshot from CBS News of 600 Afghan nationals crowded onto an Air Force plane:

Thousands of American citizens – and their allies, including Afghanistan citizens who aided the U.S. military during its 20-year operations in the country – are believed to be trapped behind Taliban lines. As of Wednesday afternoon, reports of Taliban violence and obstruction of evacuation routes had surfaced in media reports.

The Biden Administration is on record refusing to commit to rescuing them.

