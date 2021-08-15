‘Empty Suit’ Andy Kim is silent after applauding Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan policy

“Empty Suit” Andy Kim’s relationship to the Afghanistan issue has always been complicated, Save Jerseyans. During his first run for Congress in 2018, the South Jersey Democrat claimed past service as a “strategic advisor” to General David Petraeus and General John Allen in Afghanistan in early 2011 but, it was ultimately revealed, Kim was really nothing more than a “notetaker.”

Armed with an embellished resume, Kim never hesitates to weigh in on national security issues (despite being clearly in over his head). Back on April 13, 2021, he celebrated Joe Biden’s plan to extract the United States from Afghanistan:

–

“This decision is the right move that finally ends the longest war in American history. As we approach 20 years since September 11th, we honor the thousands who lost their lives that day as well as the over 2,300 U.S. Servicemembers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. Our military has decimated Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and prevented them from regaining safe haven. We will stay vigilant against terrorism threats, whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world, and continue to make the security of our homeland our top priority.”

Oops.

Four months later, Kim is silent as Kabul and the county fall to Taliban forces well ahead of the Biden Administration’s arbitrary and yes, distasteful September 11th withdrawal date.

At least Kim isn’t alone in being spectacularly wrong. Everyone on the Left from Joe Biden himself to General Mark Milley (chairman of the joint chiefs) predicted as recently as July that, in the general’s own words, “[t]he Afghan Security Forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country.”

Trying to blame this catastrophe on Trump may be their greatest challenge to date! But they’ll try. They have no other choice.

We’ll let you know if/when Andy pokes his head up and says anything. He’s probably occupied visiting his blue suit at the Smithsonian.

