Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Germany: Malinowski refused to intercede with Biden ahead of Afghanistan collapse

Richard Grenell – whose diplomatic tenure included serving as President Trump’s German ambassador – accused Congressman Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) on Friday of ignoring pleas to intercede with President Biden ahead of last week’s stunning Afghanistan catastrophe.

“State Department foreign service officers have told me they asked @RepMalinowski for help bringing their fear of an impending Afghanistan collapse to the attention of @JoeBiden & @SecBlinken – but he didn’t want to get involved,” tweeted Grenell. “He was told of the Dissent Cable and didn’t act.”

Malinowski served for nearly three years as Assistant Secretary of State for “Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor” under President Barack Obama; he was elected to Congress for the first time in 2018. The two-term congressman has put considerable effort into creating distance between himself and the Biden Administration since the Afghanistan security collapse.

He’s also considered one of the country’s most vulnerable Democrat incumbents ahead of 2022, although the pending redistricting process may ultimately determine his fate.

It’s believed thousands of Americans and American allies are still stranded in the Taliban-controlled capital of Kabul without airport access.

