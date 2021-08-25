AGAIN?! A third inmate released by Murphy’s Covid credit program stands accused of murder

Here we go again, Save Jerseyans

An ex-convict from Asbury Park, New Jersey stands accused of a double murder in New Hampshire after being released from prison EARLY by Phil Murphy.

–

According to the NH Attorney General’s office, “Bedford Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls just after 7:00 p.m. on August 21, 2021, to 250 South River Road, Bedford, New Hampshire. Upon arriving at the Country Inn and Suites, two adult males were found deceased, one in the lobby and a second in a hotel room.”

One of defendant Theodore Luckey’s alleged victims was discovered with “chop wounds of the head, neck and body.“

Luckey was charged with second degree murder in addition to three counts of having been a convicted felon caught in possession of a deadly weapon.

This is the third reported incident – the SECOND JUST THIS MONTH – of a man released by Governor Murphy’s “public health emergency credits” law being subsequently arrested for murder. Jerry D. Crawford – a man released from New Jersey’s South Woods State Prison – stands accused of committing murder in the Garden State a mere two days after leaving his jail cell. A third case involves a deadly Burlington County shooting from January.

All in the name of fighting covid, folks.

But by all means, keep dutifully wearing those masks! Whether they prolong your life when Phil Murphy keeps releasing future murderers remains to be seen.

–