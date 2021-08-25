VIDEO: Ciattarelli launches digital ad, website highlighting Murphy Admin’s abysmal treatment of women

The Murphy Administration’s horrendous track record of looking out for its female staffers and volunteers is the subject of the latest Ciattarelli campaign attack launched on Wednesday.

“Governor Murphy has continually covered up for powerful men throughout his career in government, politics and business at the expense of women who have stood up as victims of abuse, discrimination, misogyny and sexual assault,” said retired state Senator Diane Allen, Ciattarelli’s lieutenant governor running mate. “From his time at Goldman Sachs, to his tenure as Ambassador to Germany, to the women’s soccer team he owns, to his campaign, and right through his administration, victims have been ignored and their pleas for help swept under the rug. Governor Murphy only acts when his career or his reputation are threatened. It’s always about him, and never about the women who have been so badly mistreated, or worse.”

–

The web ad featured at www.philmurphydoesnotcare.com highlights the case of Katie Brennan, the young woman who accused a Murphy lieutenant of sexual assault and ultimately reached an $800k+ settlement with the state.

Watch below:

–