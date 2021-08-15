You are Here
Kabul ’21 looking like Saigon ’75 amid reports of airport chaos, small arms fire and trapped Americans

It’s ugly, Save Jerseyans, and it’s likely to get uglier.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ceded power to Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Sunday, and by Monday morning, scenes of chaos (punctuated by shouts and gunfire) were all over the war-torn country’s capital. Our country has lost a war for the second time.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton’s office also confirmed on Sunday evening that Americans remain trapped in the capital without access to American evacuation forces:

