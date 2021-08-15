Kabul ’21 looking like Saigon ’75 amid reports of airport chaos, small arms fire and trapped Americans

It’s ugly, Save Jerseyans, and it’s likely to get uglier.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ceded power to Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Sunday, and by Monday morning, scenes of chaos (punctuated by shouts and gunfire) were all over the war-torn country’s capital. Our country has lost a war for the second time.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton’s office also confirmed on Sunday evening that Americans remain trapped in the capital without access to American evacuation forces:

We remind all American citizens and Afghan nationals that the security situation in Kabul remains unsafe. Please do not travel to the airport until notified. https://t.co/GFoQZrmMXs — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 16, 2021

Another day begins in Kabul, a sea of people rushing into the Kabul airport terminal. #AFG pic.twitter.com/UekpGJ2MWd — Jawad Sukhanyar (@JawadSukhanyar) August 16, 2021

Cotton spokesman says that their office has heard from multiple US citizens in Kabul trapped behind Taliban checkpoints, who can’t safely reach the US perimeter and have no clear option for what to do. https://t.co/rY5QTSPLKd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 16, 2021

