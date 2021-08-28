LISTEN: Van Drew discusses Biden censure resolution with Matt Rooney on 1210 WPHT

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) and a dozen fellow Congressman introduced a censure resolution on Friday in response to President Biden’s disastrous and deadly surrender in Afghanistan.

“This is a very dark time for our country,” said Congressman Van Drew. “The way that President Biden has handled the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a terrible disgrace. Too many lives, limbs, and minds have been lost fighting to keep our great nation safe. President Biden must be held accountable for his actions. He has put our American citizens and Afghan allies at risk, threatened our national security, and allowed the Taliban to take possession of American weapons – just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

–

On Friday afternoon, Van Drew joined SaveJersey.com’s Matt Rooney on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to discuss the resolution, the latest developments in Afghanistan, the infrastructure debate and more…

Listen below: