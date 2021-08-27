FRIDAY: Rooney hosts Noon-3 on 1210 WPHT joined by Ciattarelli, Van Drew, Parnell and Peters

SaveJersey.com Founder and Editor Matt Rooney is filling in as guest host of The Dom Giordano Program this Friday (8/27) from Noon to 3pm, Save Jerseyans!

Matt’s guest line-up includes:

– NJGOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli

– PA U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell

– Assemblyman and Navy SEAL Ryan Peters

– Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

You can click here to listen to Talk Radio 1210 WPHT online.

Want to call in? The number is (855) 839-1210.

Matt Rooney, a practicing New Jersey attorney, founded Save Jersey in 2008. The site is now the Garden State’s unchallenged #1 online source of conservative news and commentary. In addition to his busy legal and political life, Matt also hosts “The Matt Rooney Show” every Sunday night from 8-10pm on 1210 WPHT.

