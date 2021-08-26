Most of Atlantic County doesn’t have a voting state senator right now thanks to Steve Sweeney

Vince Polistina (R-2) has done his part, Save Jerseyans, but he won’t be voting anytime soon since Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3) refuses to convene a quorum to seat him.

Trenton’s Office of Legislative Services (OLS) said Thursday that it wouldn’t recognize Polistina as Atlantic County’s state senator without action from the Democrat-controlled State Senate which doesn’t plan to gather in sufficient numbers before the November election.

“It’s unbelievable that Democrats are saying they won’t hold a quorum because doing so would result in dozens of their bills becoming law,” said state Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) on Thursday. “You would think the majority party would want the bills they chose to sponsor and move through the legislative process to be enacted. It’s a specious argument that’s clearly just another excuse to keep Vince Polistina from getting to work immediately for the people of the 2nd Legislative District.”

LD2 encompasses most of Atlantic County, one of the regions hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions’ impact on the economy and housing market.

“To be clear, the majority’s refusal to hold a Senate quorum has absolutely nothing to do with legislation, policy, or good government,” added Pennacchio. “This is about the willingness of Democrats to hurt hundreds of thousands of Atlantic County residents for partisan political purposes. It’s sad.”

“There are a lot of people in Atlantic County who are struggling with unemployment delays, MVC issues, access to rental assistance and countless other problems. It’s disturbing that Democrats are saying they’ll have to wait three months before Vince Polistina can start working to help them. All of those Atlantic County families who are struggling deserve representation today.”

