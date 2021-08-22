You are Here
Murphy asks Biden to send Afghan refugees to N.J.

Thousands of Americans remained stuck in Kabul as of Sunday without access to the airport under U.S. control.

Meanwhile, back in Trenton, Governor Phil Murphy wrote to President Joe Biden on Sunday urging his fellow Democrat to accelerate the issuance of Special Immigrant Visas and declaring that Afghan refugees are welcome in the Garden State….

New Jersey is home to a healthy-sized population of Syrian immigrants (notably in Paterson) who escaped Syria during the Obama Administration.

