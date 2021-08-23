Murphy orders all N.J. employees to be vaccinated by October 18th or undergo weekly testing

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey state employees now have a simple choice between now and October 18th:

Get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests. Or quit?

Fresh back from an extended Italian vacation, Murphy made the announcement during his first daily COVID-19 presser after returning to New Jersey.

The Murphy Administration’s edict covers K-12 public school employees in addition to those employed at colleges and private schools including charter and Catholic institutions.

“Today’s executive order, which requires school employees either to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing, is another example of Gov. Murphy’s unwavering commitment to the health and safety of NJEA members and the students we serve,” said the leadership of the NJEA in a statement.

The NJEA has donated over $6 million to a pro-Murphy group dedicated to promoting the Democrat incumbent’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli slammed his opponent’s “hypocritical” mandate.

“Governor Murphy’s announcement today is both hypocritical, and evidence that powerful Trenton special interests get to play by one set of rules, while the rest of us are forced to play by another set,” said Ciattarelli. “Specifically, why is Governor Murphy willing to find common ground on a flexible vaccinate or test policy with the teacher’s union, but not willing to do the same with parents who oppose his mask mandate for K-12 students? The answer, of course, is simple: average parents don’t run a powerful union that funneled $10 million in dark money to benefit the Governor’s campaign. The NJEA did, so they get to cut a deal. Parents did not, so they are told what to do without any recourse.”



