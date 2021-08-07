Murphy’s boss (the NJEA) blames low vax rates for K-12 masks, but it’s not mandated for teachers

We all know that Murphy’s K-12 masking decision is really the NJEA’s masking decision, and the NJEA’s presence at Friday’s announcement is all the proof you need.

Both the governor and the super-powerful public sector union (that’s donated over $6 million to a pro-Murphy organization promoting his agenda) are reading from the same script.

–

“It is especially disappointing to know that, had our vaccination rate been higher going into this school year, New Jersey might well have escaped the latest surge and these safety measures might not be necessary,” the NJEA leadership said in a separate statement. “The evidence is overwhelming that vaccines are safe and highly effective at slowing and preventing the spread of COVID and at reducing the severity of the rare breakthrough cases. There is no better way to protect our school communities, including those students not yet eligible for vaccination, than for all who are eligible and medically able to get vaccinated.”

All of that is nonsense, of course.

You’re 99%+ protected if you’re vaccinated, so what other people do is generally of little consequence in most contexts.

Breakthrough cases are waaaaay below 1% of the vaccinated population.

There is NO evidence of a statistically significant uptick in hospitalizations/deaths among school age children who are mixing all summer at camps and other crowded venues.

Children have a stronger chance of being struck by lightning than dying from COVID-19.

Some enterprising reporter should ask Murphy why is it that school kids (at practically no risk for bad covid outcomes) need to mask but teachers don’t need to be vaccinated. We don’t know for sure how many teachers are vaccinated, but it’s undeniable that hundreds (at least) aren’t. I know some. The NJEA’s website Q&A makes it clear to its membership that vaccination is NOT required.

The obvious answer to my question is: The NJEA.

Maybe our children need a union…?

–