Census data is finally coming in, Save Jerseyans, and New Jersey is America’s 6th least white state.

New Jersey’s population was 51.9% non-Hispanic white as of 2020. The next three primary census designations were, by percentage, 21.6% Hispanic, 12.4% African American, and 10.2% Asian.

It’s a significant change since 2011 when 58.9% of the state was white.

The least white state in the continental United States is California (34.7% white).

