N.J. Labor Department services go down, “local power outage” gets blamed

New Jersey’s involuntarily unemployed can’t catch a break.

Mere days after a new study concluded New Jersey’s unemployment system was the least accessible in the country by phone, the NJDOL’s online services went down due to an alleged “local power outage.”

–

Here’s the tweet:

Due to a local power outage, online services are currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will update our website and social media when online services have been restored.

Thanks for your patience!

— NJ Labor Department (@NJLaborDept) August 3, 2021