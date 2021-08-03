You are Here
N.J. Labor Department services go down, “local power outage” gets blamed

New Jersey’s involuntarily unemployed can’t catch a break.

Mere days after a new study concluded New Jersey’s unemployment system was the least accessible in the country by phone, the NJDOL’s online services went down due to an alleged “local power outage.”

Here’s the tweet:

