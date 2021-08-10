N.J. restaurant says only vaccinated patrons can dine inside

One Bergen County restaurant has decided that only fully vaccinated patrons are welcome for indoor dining.

‘It’s Greek to Me’ in Ridgewood (Bergen County) made the announcement on Monday.

“For the safety of our fully vaccinated staff and patrons, beginning Tuesday August 10, indoor dining will be reserved for those showing proof of vaccination,” the restaurant’s ownership explained on Facebook. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. All of our outdoor dining will remain available to everyone.”

It’s believed that the North Jersey eatery is month the first, if not THE first, in the state to demand proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

Approximately 59% of the state is believed to be fully vaccinated.

The state reported three “new” deaths – but not “breakthrough” death cases – on Monday afternoon.

