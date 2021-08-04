New NJGOP voter registrations outpace Democrat recruitment in July

We’re seeing a trend of very modest Republican registration gains in New Jersey. They’re small relative to the Democrats’ one million plus advantage, Save Jerseyans, but it’s a significant reversal of the dramatic, seemingly ever-expanding gap that opened up during the Christie-Trump years.

Similar to June 2021, this July saw the state’s voter rolls add 9,951 Republicans and 5,150 Democrats as tallied by the New Jersey Division of Elections.

At the moment, New Jersey’s voter pool is 39.4% plurality Democrat. Unaffiliated (36.6%) and Republican (22.8%) voters combine for nearly 50% of the electorate.

There was an approximate 700,000 Democrat advantage when Chris Christie initially took office in 2009, a gap which grew to one million by the time Phil Murphy was elected in 2017.

