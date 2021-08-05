NRCC hits Trader Tom Malinowski over inflation

Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) is one of 15 Democrats being targeted by the NRCC with a new digital campaing focusing on rising prices around the country.

“Inflation is a tax on every single American and is a direct result of Democrats’ reckless spending,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “We are going to ensure voters know that Democrats are responsible for the higher costs they are paying for just about everything.”

The ad – titled “Sticker Shock” – blames Democrat economic policies for rampant inflation. Malinowski is the only New Jersey Democrat included in this latest web campaign.

Could rising costs also cost Democrats control of Congress next year?

Recent Republican and independent polling finds voters are noticing inflation and are concerned by it.

