Op-Ed: New Jersey’s High Unemployment Rate Demands Use of Federal Aid, Not Tax Hikes | Smith

Last week, our analysis of New Jersey’s Monthly Jobs report noted that while the state added 14,600 jobs, our unemployment rate ticked up .1% to 7.3%, which is well above the 5.4% national average.

But how are we faring compared to our neighboring states?

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the full report comparing all 50 states and Washington, D.C. It does not paint a flattering picture for the Garden State.

The report found that New Jersey’s 7.3% rate placed the state in a tie with Connecticut for 45th, which was more than triple the 2.3% unemployment rate posted by #1 Nebraska. In the Northeast Region, New Hampshire posted a 2.9% unemployment rate, good for #3 in the country.

New Jersey’s 7.3% unemployment rate was only exceeded in our region by New York at 7.6%, which came in a 3-way tie for 48th with California and New Mexico. Nationally, Nevada’s 7.7% unemployment rate ranked the highest in the U.S.