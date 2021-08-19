PEAK HYPOCRISY: Murphy vacations in Italy but orders his cabinet to stay in N.J.

Governor Phil Murphy is still vacationing in Italy, but the incumbent Democrat – citing COVID-19 – has banned his cabinet members and certain senior executive branch officials from out-of-state business travel in an apparent act of gross hypocrisy.

The Murphy Administration internal directive was first reported SaveJersey.com’s own Matt Rooney:

As Phil Murphy vacations with his family in Italy, I have it from a very reliable Trenton source that His Most Royal Majesty has BANNED his own cabinet from out-of-state business travel. That's life working for New Jersey's biggest hypocrite!#Knucklehead — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) August 19, 2021

The existence of the directive was later confirmed by POLITICO New Jersey.

