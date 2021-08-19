You are Here
PEAK HYPOCRISY: Murphy vacations in Italy but orders his cabinet to stay in N.J.

Governor Phil Murphy is still vacationing in Italy, but the incumbent Democrat – citing COVID-19 – has banned his cabinet members and certain senior executive branch officials from out-of-state business travel in an apparent act of gross hypocrisy.

The Murphy Administration internal directive was first reported SaveJersey.com’s own Matt Rooney:

The existence of the directive was later confirmed by POLITICO New Jersey.

