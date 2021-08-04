Murphy flips out on protesters, tells them to “look in the mirror” regarding Covid-19 deaths

The Murphy Administration’s March 2020 directive – requiring the state’s many nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients – directly resulted in 8,000-10,000 deaths. A New York State Bar Association review of their state’s analogous order confirmed as much.

That’s hardly something he wants to own in a reelection cycle, so when anti-vaccine mandate protesters heckled him at a Wednesday bill signing event, King Phil lost his temper.

“These folks back there have lost their minds – you’ve lost your minds!” said Murphy. “You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you’re saying and standing for, people are losing their life! People are losing their life, and you have to know that. Look in the mirror!”

