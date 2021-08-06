REAL SPIRIT: Olympic athlete praises God, USA after winning gold

It’s beyond refreshing to see a USA Olympic athlete who, in these virtue-signaling boorish times of ours, still believes in this country and is grateful for the opportunities it affords.
American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock is apparently one such believer; she had nothing but great things to say about the U.S. after winning gold on Tuesday in Tokoyo.
–
“It feels amazing,” Mensah-Stock told the media. “I love representing the US. I freaking love living there.”
“I love it, And I’m so happy I get to represent USA!”
All glory to God! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CRdqbTuXw1
— The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) August 3, 2021