REAL SPIRIT: Olympic athlete praises God, USA after winning gold

It’s beyond refreshing to see a USA Olympic athlete who, in these virtue-signaling boorish times of ours, still believes in this country and is grateful for the opportunities it affords.

American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock is apparently one such believer; she had nothing but great things to say about the U.S. after winning gold on Tuesday in Tokoyo.

–

“It feels amazing,” Mensah-Stock told the media. “I love representing the US. I freaking love living there.”

“I love it, And I’m so happy I get to represent USA!”