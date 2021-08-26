REPORT: Hoboken schools will require either the vaccine – or weekly tests – for students 12 and older

Hoboken, New Jersey is poised to become the first school district in New Jersey to mandate vaccines. If a student isn’t vaccinated, then weekly testing will be required.

That’s according to NJ.com:

“Students 11 years of age and younger, who are too young to be vaccinated, will also be tested on a weekly basis at random, according to the district’s new policy. The steps the Hoboken public schools are taking go further than a state mandate that require testing for unvaccinated school staff at least once a week.”

This policy is similar to the one Phil Murphy recently imposed on adult state employees including teachers.

K-12 students statewide are currently only required to mask.

