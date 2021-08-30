South Jersey restaurant reserves table for Americans killed in Kabul

Egg Harbor Township’s Tilton Inn Bar and Grill paid tribute to American service members killed in Afghanistan this weekend by setting aside a table in their memory.

13 U.S. troops died from their injuries in last week’s suicide terror attack outside Kabul airport. The popular Atlantic County eatery placed flowers, a thank you card, an American flag and one beer for each of the fallen service members on the table along with a “reserved” placard.

–

Well done, Tilton Inn!

Management shared photos of the memorial tribute on social media: