South Jersey’s Joint Base will house refugees from Afghanistan

Governor Murphy confirmed this week that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at South Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst located in rural Burlington County.

The sprawling base – one of the state’s largest employers – will supply refugees with room, board, medical care, and transportation. It wasn’t immediately clear how long they might stay or even how many were expected since the Biden Administration’s widely-criticized chaotic evacuation of Kabul remains ongoing:

–

On Tuesday, word broke that the dangerous road to Kabul’s airport – protected by U.S. miliary personnel – was blocked, limiting escaping Americans and fleeing enemies of the Taliban from reaching it.

Murphy wrote to Biden over the weekend to encourage the president to send refugees to New Jersey: