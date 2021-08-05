South Orange-Maplewood School District mandates masks for fall 2021

The latest school district to mandate masks is South Orange-Maplewood, Save Jerseyans, announcing Wednesday that masks will be required when kids return to school in a month’s time.

“All students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status,” explained the district’s announcement, adding that “[b]ecause we cannot maintain a social distance of 3-6 feet (one strategy to mitigate virus transmission) and still offer full-day in-person instruction, we will prioritize on other mitigating strategies, including masking and desk partitions where feasible.”

–

The Northern New Jersey district is comprised of 7,200 students and ten schools.

At least up until now, the Murphy Administration’s policy was to let districts make their own masking rules for the new school year. That didn’t change immediately after the CDC modified its guidance, but Murphy’s hand may forced if the teacher’s unions and other Leftist interest groups continue to demand masking.

–