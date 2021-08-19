The price tag for Murphy’s green energy boondoggle is here: $525B

The price tag for Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan (EMP) is almost so high it sounds fake, Save Jerseyans, but it’s real. Terribly, scarily real.

A new study released by our friends at Affordable Energy for New Jersey (AENJ) has estimated that the total cost is $525 billion for implementation. That’s $52,500 per family, folks.

“For more than a year the state has deflected, ignored, and outright covered up what NJ residents will be taxed when it comes to energy policy implementation – and that is just unacceptable,” explained AENJ Executive Director Ron Morano. “After conducting our detailed study, it is no wonder why Board of Public Utilities continue to shirk their responsibilities, they do not want resident to know how crushing this proposal will be everyone.”

Click here to view the full report.

The goal, remember, is to reach ZERO EMISSIONS by 2050. It won’t happen, but you’re going to pay for it anyway.

