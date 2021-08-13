You are Here
THIS WEEKEND: ‘The Matt Rooney Show’ airs Saturday and Sunday night

Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney returns to 1210 WPHT this Saturday (8/14) and his usual time on Sunday (8/15) as host of ‘The Matt Rooney Show.’

Saturday’s special guests include Dan Kochis of The Heritage Foundation, senior advisor for Americans for Properity Erica Jedynak, and NJGOP Executive Director Tom Szymanski.

Sunday’s line-up includes fightforschools.com Executive Director Ian Prior and U.S. Senate primary candidate Jeff Bartos (R-PA).

Click here to listen live online.

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210.

