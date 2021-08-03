Van Drew sits down with Trump in NYC

Donald Trump’s list of visiting Republican leaders remains robust almost a full year out from the November 2020 election; one of his latest visitors is South Jersey’s sole remaining GOP member of Congress.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02), who famously switched parties over impeachment in late 2019, crossed the Hudson on Monday to meet with Donald Trump at the former president’s legendary Manhattan tower.



“Congressman Van Drew and President Trump are friends and have remained in touch since their first Oval Office meeting and the rally the President did for Jeff in Wildwood,” Van Drew Campaign Manager Ron Filan told Save Jersey. “Jeff wanted to personally thank the President for his support and let him know how every hour of every day we hear from people all across South Jersey who miss him and want to continue the fight for a Strong America.”

Trump staged a rare Garden State rally for Van Drew in early 2020 in Wildwood attended by thousands of MAGA supporters.

While Van Drew and the President huddled in New York City, Trump continues to spend significant chunks of time at his ex-“Summer White House,” the Trump Bedminster country club.

