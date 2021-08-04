VIDEO: Ciattarelli announces Diane Allen as his LG running mate

The Ciattarelli campaign formally announced Diane Allen as his running mate on Wednesday at the first of two events during a day-long rollout. The retired Burlington County state senator and Philadelphia television news personality touched on issues ranging from Governor Murphy’s hypocrisy on #MeToo to the state’s MVC crisis and affordability nightmare.

“We don’t want you to feel like you’re stuck in New Jersey; we want you to feel like you’re happy to be in New Jersey,” said Allen to applause, promising that she and Ciattarelli would devote themselves to this goal.

Watch below:

