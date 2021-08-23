VIDEO: Despite much higher N.J. covid death rate, Murphy takes swipe at DeSantis over school masks

Governor Murphy announced mandatory vaccinations for New Jersey public employees on Monday, Save Jerseyans, and he seized the opportunity to take a cheap shot at the governor of the Sunshine State.

“Thankfully more and more school leaders in that state are putting safety and common sense first,” said Murphy, referencing Florida but declining to name Ron DeSantis.

There’s a pitched legal battle underway in Florida at the moment over DeSantis’s decision to bar school districts from mandating masks, the opposite situation of the Garden State where Murphy has mandated masks for all K-12 students.

Politics aside… do masks even work?

The jury is still out. Maybe? And ‘it depends’ might be the most honest answers.

“Researchers theorize many people wear masks that don’t fit their face properly,” the website StudyFinds recently reported, summarizing a study conducted by the University of Waterloo. “As a result, many cloth and surgical masks only filter about 10 percent of exhaled aerosols. The rest make their way past the mask, most through the top, and spread into the surrounding environment. Conversely, higher-quality, more expensive N95 and KN95 masks filter over 50 percent of all aerosol droplets.”

A separate CDC study of 90,000 elementary school students in Georgia conducted betweetn November 16th to December 11th 2020 found no significant positive impact derived from masking.

The proof is probably in the fatality statistics. Notwithstanding Murphy’s draconian leadership since last March, New Jersey’s coronavirus death rate (301 for every 100,000 residents) is still waaaaay out ahead of Florida’s (190 for every 100,000).

“This is what they call “projecting” in clinical psychology,” quipped NJGOP Executive Director Tom Szymanski on Monday reacting to Murphy remarks. “Criticizing @GovRonDeSantis after @PhilMurphyNJ ignored CDC guidance & locked COVID positive patients in nursing homes (killing 8k seniors & giving NJ the highest COVID death rate on Earth) is the epitome of hypocrisy!”

