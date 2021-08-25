VIDEO: New NRCC ad targets Malinowski for rising back-to-school costs

Garden State families are preparing for a new (masked up) school year as we speak, Save Jerseyans, and they’re finding unusually expensive school supplies on the shelves… when the shelves have supplies at all. It’s a direct consequence of Joe Biden’s pro-inflation policies.

On Wednesday, the NRCC dropped a new ad targeting 15 vulnerable Democrat House members – including Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) – for their role in driving the rising cost of heading back-to-school.

“Democrats’ reckless economic policies have caused a massive spike in prices, and parents across the country are feeling the sting as they send their kids back to school,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “Voters know Democrats caused an inflation crisis, and we will continue to hold them ccountable.”

Watch below: