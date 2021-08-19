VIDEO: RGA goes up on TV in N.J., ribs Murphy for taking an Italian vacation

Will accepting the Delta hype help or hurt the cause of defeating Governor Murphy?

On Thursday, the RGA launched its first ad – “Leave Phil Murphy Behind” – which chides the governor for vacationing at his villa in Italy while COVID-19 cases creep higher in the Garden State.

“Now Covid cases are skyrocketing again, but where’s Governor Phil Murphy?” the narrator asks. “Instead of leading us through this new crisis he jetted off to his luxury Italian villa for a vacation.”

A new poll from Monmouth University shows Murphy, despite killing over 8,000 nursing home residents, remains in positive territory relative to his adversay (Republican Jack Ciattarelli) for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch below:

SCRIPT:

New Jersey suffered through the COVID pandemic.



Now Covid cases are skyrocketing again,



But where’s Governor Phil Murphy?



Instead of leading us through this new crisis he jetted off to his luxury Italian villa for a vacation.



Murphy leaves while businesses struggle,



thousands are out of work,



kids fall behind,



ICUs fill up…



…and our death rate is the highest in the nation.



This November, — treat Phil Murphy the same way he treats you – leave him behind.

