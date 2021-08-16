VIDEO: Van Drew calls for Biden’s resignation

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) responded to the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan surrender on Sunday night by calling for the president’s resignation.

“My God, it is one of the darkest, most embarrassing days we’ve had in our country, and it’s a tremendous embarrassment for the Biden administration,” Van Drew told Fox News. “But with this administration it is failure after failure after failure. Honest to God, I cannot believe I’m saying this, it literally is time for this president to resign. it is time for this vice president to resign. It is time for the Senate president and Speaker to resign. We need new people, even new Democrats, hopefully that are moderates. We can’t keep doing this.”

–

Watch below: