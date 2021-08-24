Vulnerable N.J. House Dems advance Pelosi’s $3.5T tax-and-spending spree

House Democrats advanced Nancy Pelosi’s massive $3.5 trillion tax and spending plan on Tuesday evening by a hyper-narrow 8-vote margin (220-212).

Among the historically gigantic and reckless bill’s supporters were the four most vulnerable New Jersey House Democrats: Andy Kim (D, NJ-03), Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05), Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07), and Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11).f

–

Gottheimer’s vote was a betrayal of a pledge to withhold support from Pelosi’s plan until the House first passed an infrastructure plan that the Democrat speaker had decided would be conditioned upon the larger package’s passage.

His vote today was reportedly tied to a promise by Pelosi to post the infrastructure bill for vote on September 27th.

“Josh Gottheimer made it clear that he works for Nancy Pelosi, not hisconstituents,” said American Action Network Communications Director Calvin Moore. “Gottheimer promised he would stop Pelosi’s socialist wish list in its tracks, then broke his word and voted for it less than 24 hours later. If Gottheimer cares at all about his integrity, then he needs to do the right thing and vote no on Pelosi’s plan when it returns again for a full vote.”

The small mountain of tax increases contained in the package that take aim at businesses. Also included in the pacakge: $80 billion in funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.

“Voters will hold Andy Kim, Tom Malinowski and Mikie Sherrill accountable for raising taxes and driving up the cost of everyday goods,” said NRCC Spokeswoman Camille Gallo in a separate statement.

—