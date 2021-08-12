REPORT: Wall Township’s BOE weighs defying Murphy’s school mask mandate

Wall Township School Board is considering bucking Phil Murphy’s mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

BOE President Ralph Addonizio reportedly confirmed the district’s deliberations to NJ 101.5.

–

Click here for the full story.

The Murphy Adminstration’s directive currently covers public and private K-12 classrooms with limited exceptions.

“Given the Delta variant’s high transmissibility and the fact that the COIVD-19 vaccine is not yet available for children under 12, we must use all the prevention strategies we have to protect children in classrooms this fall,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, the woman responsible for over 8,000 COVID-19 nursing home deaths, in the administration’s announcement issued August 6th. “Children should wear masks, physically distance, wash their hands frequently, stay home when they’re sick, get tested when they have symptoms and get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

It’s unclear what steps if any the state could – or would – take against a school district that elected to oppose the Democrat incumbent’s latest scientifically-bankrupt COVID-19 restriction.

–