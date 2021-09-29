Annual N.J. League event will require a negative test or proof of vax

The annual N.J. League of Municipalities conference in Atlantic City is a famously hedonistic affair, but one thing organizers are eager for attendees to avoid catching is COVID-19.

“Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for all Conference participants during Conference hours,” the League announced on Wednesday. “This policy includes any event held in the Atlantic City Convention Center and all League-sponsored events at the Sheraton Hotel. The League is currently developing a plan to help implement this verification process and on-site testing and will announce the details shortly.”

