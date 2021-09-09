Biden flip flops, will order 100M Americans to get vaccinated or test weekly!

I am vaccinated. Don’t regret my decision one bit, Save Jerseyans.

The President of the United States does NOT have the power to coerce 100 million citizens to take a vaccine. This is arguably the largest overreach of executive power in American history, or at least in 80+ years.

“The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans,” the AP reported Thursday afternoon in a preview of an anticipated major Biden address. “And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.”

The executive order is also expected to cover “employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.”

What’s the legal basis for compelling private companies’ employees to vaccinate or submit to testing?

There isn’t one, folks. This is headed to the courts. At that time, someone might include in a brief the fact that then-President elect Biden opposed this idea back in December 2020.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory,” Biden declared during remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. “Just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.”

