Biden gets mixed reception in storm-ravaged Manville

Donald Trump carried Manville by nearly 10-points last year (53.6% to 44.3%), and Joe Biden’s lack of popularity in the storm-ravaged Somerset County borough was evident on Tuesday during the President’s tour.

“My country is going to s— and you’re allowing it!” a woman can be heard yelling on C-SPAN’s video footage of Biden’s tour. “And I’m an immigrant and I’m proud of this country! I’d give my life for this country. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves.”

“Leave no American behind!” she added.

“All this for a f—– photo-op?” a man added. “You ain’t gonna do s—!”

“My best friend died in 2011 in Afghanistan for what?” said another voiced. “For this guy to pull this s—? You leave them in ruins and leave Americans behind!”

Biden ignored the protesters during his time inspecting the damage, talking to fellow Democrat officials, police officers, and a handful of residents.

