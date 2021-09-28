Biden says his $3.5T plan is “free,” and no, we can’t blame this on his dementia.

Is it possible for a $3.5 Trillion spending plan to be free?

Of course not, no more than 1 + 1 could somehow equal zero.

–

That’s nevertheless what we’re hearing from the Biden Administration – and the president himself – as the Democrat Congress’s reconciliation package passion play enters what may be its final phase this week.

“My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,”Biden tweeted over the weekend. “Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.”

Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes – the highest in 50+ years, and the largest on record during peacetime – will devastate the economy, but even The Washington Post gave Biden’s “zero cost” claim Two Pinocchios.

We can’t attribute Biden’s creative math to his cognitive decline, Save Jerseyans, or even 11th hour desperation.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain made the same incredible claim to Wall Street leaders two weeks ago.

“We have found a way to pay for every part of the spending with taxes,” Klain said. “The net cost of ‘Build Back Better’ is zero.”

What’s going on here?

It’s not complicated: this is what the hard Left actually believes, folks!

They really believe it’s “free” if someone OTHER than people whose votes they’re trying to purchase is paying for it all. They also believe that the morality of their quixotic spending iniatives is so unimpeachable that the math will sort of… work itself out. The rules of economics will magically yield if the idea is woke/progressive enough. This is textbook Leftist economic thinking, and Americans are now seeing how this – let’s just call it what it is – INSANE thinking plays out in real time.

So yes, the truth behind these delusions is an ideology far scarier than any one man’s mental inadequacies.

–