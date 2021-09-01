Biden’s approval rating keeps diving, falls below 46%

Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans, sinking below 46% for the first time ever in the RCP average.

Reelection (assuming he goes for it) is a lifetime away. Still, Biden’s current job approval rating is dangerous territory for a president. The last two presidents to win consecutive terms in office – Bush and Obama – boasted net positive ratings on their respective reelection days. Obama’s approval rating rested at 50.1% with 47.1% disapproving (+3.0%). Dubya stood at 49.5% approve and 46.8% disapprove (+2.7%).

–

Biden? -3.4%.

Donald Trump’s disapproval rating was -6.6% on Election Day 2020 (45.9% vs. 52.5%).

So yes, technically, Biden’s raw approval rating is 0.1% lower than the Donald’s approval rating on the day he lost reelection.

He’s got plenty of time to turn it around – perhaps that’s why he can’t stop looking at his watch!

But will he? Can he?

–