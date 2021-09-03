Christie set to headline September fundraiser for N.H. Congressional hopeful, N.J. native Mowers

Chris Christie is wading back into a major 2022 race, one which also holds potentially profound implications for his own political future, Save Jerseyans. The former governor will headline a fundraiser for Matt Mowers on September 27th at Nanina’s in the Park, a popular Belleville wedding venue.

Mowers is a veteran New Jersey operative who worked as Christie’s 2016 New Hampshire presidential campaign point person. In 2020, Mowers ran for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District and came up short by only a few points in his effort to unseat Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas. Mowers is running again in 2022 – which this far out is expected to be a better GOP year – and his race is expected to be a top target as Republicans attempt to flip the House of Representatives.

Helping a loyal ex-staffer isn’t an unusual thing to do, but Christie undoubtedly has dual motives in this instance.

There’s no doubt that Christie – who got spanked in 2016, dropping out after a dismal New Hampshire finish – is keeping his options open for 2024. He’s an excellent chess player but less effective at poker, folks! The latest news is that he’s returning to the Reagan Library for a speech on his preferred path forward for the Republican Party (he gave a then-widely covered speech there pre-2012). He’s got a book ready to drop this November on the same party-centric topic.

Christie would absolutely love to see Mowers become the Granite State’s new “it” guy and, hopefully, give Christie and inside track if he tries his own hand in the 2024 New Hamsphire primary.

Tickets for the September 27th event range from $250 for general admission to $5,800 for a chair distinction.

