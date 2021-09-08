Conway tells Biden she’s not resigning, “but you should”

President Joe Biden demanded the resignations of several members of U.S. military academies’ advisory boards this week. The common thread: they were all appointed by Donald Trump before he left office.

One of the former president’s top advisers didn’t take Biden’s ‘resign or be fired’ message lying down.

“I’m not resigning, but you should,” wrote Kellyanne Conway, the Hammonton, New Jersey native who still serves on theU.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors: