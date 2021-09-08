You are Here
Conway tells Biden she’s not resigning, “but you should”

Conway tells Biden she’s not resigning, “but you should”

1 min read

President Joe Biden demanded the resignations of several members of U.S. military academies’ advisory boards this week. The common thread: they were all appointed by Donald Trump before he left office.

One of the former president’s top advisers didn’t take Biden’s ‘resign or be fired’ message lying down.

“I’m not resigning, but you should,” wrote Kellyanne Conway, the Hammonton, New Jersey native who still serves on theU.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors:

20

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin