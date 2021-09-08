Conway tells Biden she’s not resigning, “but you should”

President Joe Biden demanded the resignations of several members of U.S. military academies’ advisory boards this week. The common thread: they were all appointed by Donald Trump before he left office.
One of the former president’s top advisers didn’t take Biden’s ‘resign or be fired’ message lying down.
–
“I’m not resigning, but you should,” wrote Kellyanne Conway, the Hammonton, New Jersey native who still serves on theU.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors:
President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021