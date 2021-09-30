You are Here
Democrat Congressman: “If the election were held right now, I don’t think we would win”

Sometimes honesty is accidental.

During a Tuesday event titled “Innovators For Democracy Virtual Discussion,” Congressman Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07)  made the unusual but uncontroversial admission that, “if the election were held right now, I don’t think we would win.” “We” is defined here as the Democrats who hold a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House.

Malinowski also added that Democrats need to get “sh*t done” if they want to hold onto power in the 2022 midterms, a challenge underscored by the ongoing Democrat battle over Speaker Pelosi’s $3.5 trillion spending blitz.

The two-term Central Jersey Leftist could be the first domino to fall in next year’s midterms; he was reelected by only 4,000 votes last November, and national GOP groups are already heavily targeting him with attack ads…

