Despite recent murders, N.J. prisons are letting inmates out early if they get vaccinated

Your school children have less rights than convicted felons, Save Jerseyans.

Despite recent murders committed by men released early from jail in the name of stopping the spread of COVID-19, New Jersey is reportedly releasing inmates early if they agree to get vaxxed.

According to NJ.com, the Department of Corrections (DOC) promoted a variety of incentives including early release:

“After the first shot, prisoners receive a “I Got Vaccinated” photo of themselves to be shared with family and friends, as well as a $10 commissary credit to buy items at their facility. Once the prisoner gets the second shot, they become eligible to receive a specialized food package that consists of items that are not typically available and ordered through outside vendors, participate in a recreational tournament at the facility and earn 10 education credits that takes 10 days off their sentence date.”

New Jersey’s related “public health emergency credits” law enacted by Governor Murphy hasn’t been without consequences; three men are currently accused of murders committed after being released from New Jersey jails early under the Democrat incumbent’s program.

