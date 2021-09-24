DeVito joins Bon Jovi in endorsing Murphy (but refusing to live in N.J.)

What do some of Phil Murphy’s most famous supporters have in common, Save Jerseyans?

They love Phil but refuse to live – and pay – in a state run by Phil.

–

The most popular example is Jon Bon Jovi, a/k/a the poor man’s Springsteen, who sold his palatial Monmouth County mansion, current;y lives in a multi-million dollar Florida estate, and still got a rest stop named after himself. He was back in Jersey recently to headline a Murphy fundraiser, but he won’t live here and pay Phil Murphy’s taxes. Apparently, the far-Left rocker prefers Ron DeSantis’s policies even if he won’t admit it!

The latest example: Danny DeVito.

Everyone’s favorite pint-sized socialist has actually cut an ad for Murphy which is running on Facebook.

“Over the past three and half years, Governor Phil Murphy has worked to make New Jersey stronger and fairer for everyone,” the ad’s description explains. “New Jerseyans like Danny DeVito know how important it is to keep building on that progress. We can’t risk going back to a time where New Jersey only worked for a select few — vote to re-elect Governor Phil Murphy this fall.”

What the hell would Danny DeVito know about how strong or fair New Jersey is these days?

He may hail from Neptune Township, but he lives out in Beverly Hills.

It’s been a long time since he’s stood in line at an MVC. We know he’s not stuck on the line with N.J. Unemployment worried about where his next check is coming from. He may look and act like a toddler, but Phil Murphy isn’t in charge of whether he needs to wear a mask to take a leak.

If you don’t want to pay here? We don’t really care who you think should be governor here.

–