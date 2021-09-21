Diane Allen rebukes “Mandate Murphy” over toddler masking order

Republican Lt. Governor Candidate Diane Allen mocked Governor Phil “Mandate Murphy” on Tuesday over the incumbent’s cruel and scientifically-baseless decision to mandate masks for kids at daycare ages 2 and over.

“‘Mandate Murphy’ wants masks on 2-year-olds,” said Allen, a mother, former news anchor and retired state senator from Burlington County. “But the World Health Organization and UNICEF both believe that children under five should not be required to wear masks, citing concerns for children’s psychosocial needs and developmental milestones.”

Other down-ballot Republican candidates spoke out, too, one day after Murphy’s announcement.

“Is Murphy going to close day care centers that parents are depending on to get back to work if they can’t get children barely older than infants to keep their masks on?” asked State Senator Mike Testa (R-1). “Are toddlers going to be carted off to jail for ripping their masks off, which they inevitably will do?

